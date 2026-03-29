Davion Mitchell And Heat Take On Pacers On March 29

In his last appearance, a 149-128 loss to the Cavaliers on March 27, Mitchell put up two points and four assists. Mitchell is tops on his team in assists with 6.5 per game, and averages 9.0 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 120.6 points per contest against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

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