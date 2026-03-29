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Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat

Davion Mitchell

Miami Heat • #45 PG

Davion Mitchell And Heat Take On Pacers On March 29

Davion Mitchell and the Miami Heat play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, March 29. Mitchell's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 149-128 loss to the Cavaliers on March 27, Mitchell put up two points and four assists. Mitchell is tops on his team in assists with 6.5 per game, and averages 9.0 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 120.6 points per contest against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davion Mitchell

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