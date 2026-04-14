Davion Mitchell And Heat Take On Hornets In Play-In Game

In his last game on April 12, Mitchell recorded 12 points in a 143-117 win over the Hawks. Mitchell averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.2 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.

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