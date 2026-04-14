Davion Mitchell And Heat Take On Hornets In Play-In Game
Davion Mitchell and the Miami Heat play the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Mitchell's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
In his last game on April 12, Mitchell recorded 12 points in a 143-117 win over the Hawks. Mitchell averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are scoring 111.2 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.