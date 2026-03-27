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Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat

Davion Mitchell

Miami Heat • #45 PG

Davion Mitchell And Heat Play Cavaliers On March 27

Davion Mitchell and the Miami Heat play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, March 27. Mitchell's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 25, Mitchell recorded 11 points in a 120-103 win over the Cavaliers. Mitchell paces his team in assists with 6.5 per game, and averages 9.1 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 115 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davion Mitchell

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