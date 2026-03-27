Davion Mitchell And Heat Play Cavaliers On March 27

Last time out on March 25, Mitchell recorded 11 points in a 120-103 win over the Cavaliers. Mitchell paces his team in assists with 6.5 per game, and averages 9.1 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 115 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

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