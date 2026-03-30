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Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat

Davion Mitchell

Miami Heat • #45 PG

Davion Mitchell And Heat Square Off Against 76ers On March 30

Davion Mitchell and the Miami Heat play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, March 30. Mitchell's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 135-118 loss to the Pacers on March 29, Mitchell totaled 12 points, eight assists and two steals. Mitchell paces his team in assists with 6.5 per game, and averages 9.0 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The 76ers are conceding 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davion Mitchell

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