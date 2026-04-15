Darius Garland And Clippers Play Warriors In Play-In Game

Last time out on April 12, Garland put up 15 points and six assists in a 115-110 win over the Warriors. Garland averaged 18.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Warriors are allowing 115.2 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

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