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Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers

Darius Garland

Los Angeles Clippers • #10 PG

Darius Garland And Clippers Play Warriors In Play-In Game

Darius Garland and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 15. Garland's points prop was 20.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on April 12, Garland put up 15 points and six assists in a 115-110 win over the Warriors. Garland averaged 18.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Warriors are allowing 115.2 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Darius Garland

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