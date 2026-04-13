Darius Garland And Clippers Square Off Against Warriors On April 12

In his last action, a 116-97 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 10, Garland totaled 16 points, seven assists and three steals. Garland is averaging 18.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are conceding 115.2 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

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