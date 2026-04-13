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Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers

Darius Garland

Los Angeles Clippers • #10 PG

Darius Garland And Clippers Square Off Against Warriors On April 12

Darius Garland and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, April 12. Garland's points prop was 21.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 116-97 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 10, Garland totaled 16 points, seven assists and three steals. Garland is averaging 18.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are conceding 115.2 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Darius Garland

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