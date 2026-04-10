FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers

Darius Garland

Los Angeles Clippers • #10 PG

Darius Garland And Clippers Square Off Against Trail Blazers On April 10

Darius Garland and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, April 10. Garland's points prop was 20.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Garland had 22 points and four assists in his last action, a 116-103 win over the Mavericks on April 7. Garland is averaging 18.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.1 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Darius Garland

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles ClippersRecent Los Angeles Clippers Player News

View All Los Angeles Clippers Player News