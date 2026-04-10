Darius Garland And Clippers Square Off Against Trail Blazers On April 10

Garland had 22 points and four assists in his last action, a 116-103 win over the Mavericks on April 7. Garland is averaging 18.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.1 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

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