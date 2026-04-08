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Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers

Darius Garland

Los Angeles Clippers • #10 PG

Darius Garland And Clippers Take On Thunder On April 8

Darius Garland and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, April 8. Garland's points prop was 18.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Garland tallied 22 points and four assists in his most recent game, a 116-103 win over the Mavericks on April 7. Garland is averaging 18.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 107.3 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Darius Garland

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