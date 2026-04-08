Darius Garland And Clippers Take On Thunder On April 8

Garland tallied 22 points and four assists in his most recent game, a 116-103 win over the Mavericks on April 7. Garland is averaging 18.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 107.3 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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