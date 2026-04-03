Darius Garland And Clippers Face Spurs On April 2

Last time out on March 31, Garland recorded 20 points, four assists and two steals in a 114-104 loss to the Trail Blazers. Garland is averaging 19.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.3 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.

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