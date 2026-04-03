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Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers

Darius Garland

Los Angeles Clippers • #10 PG

Darius Garland And Clippers Face Spurs On April 2

Darius Garland and the Los Angeles Clippers play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, April 2. Garland's points prop was 19.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 31, Garland recorded 20 points, four assists and two steals in a 114-104 loss to the Trail Blazers. Garland is averaging 19.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.3 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Darius Garland

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