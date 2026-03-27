Darius Garland And Clippers Play Pacers On March 27

In his last appearance, a 119-94 win over the Raptors on March 25, Garland totaled 24 points and six assists. Garland is averaging 18.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are giving up 120.7 points per contest, which ranks 26th in the NBA.

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