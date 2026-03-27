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Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers

Darius Garland

Los Angeles Clippers • #10 PG

Darius Garland And Clippers Play Pacers On March 27

Darius Garland and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Indiana Pacers on Friday, March 27. Garland's points prop was 18.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 119-94 win over the Raptors on March 25, Garland totaled 24 points and six assists. Garland is averaging 18.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are giving up 120.7 points per contest, which ranks 26th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Darius Garland

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