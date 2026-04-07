Darius Garland And Clippers Take On Mavericks On April 7

Garland put up 17 points and six assists in his most recent game, a 138-109 win over the Kings on April 5. Garland is averaging 18.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.4 points per game against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

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