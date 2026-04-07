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Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers

Darius Garland

Los Angeles Clippers • #10 PG

Darius Garland And Clippers Take On Mavericks On April 7

Darius Garland and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, April 7. Garland's points prop was 20.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Garland put up 17 points and six assists in his most recent game, a 138-109 win over the Kings on April 5. Garland is averaging 18.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.4 points per game against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Darius Garland

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