Darius Garland And Clippers Play Knicks On March 9

In his most recent action, a 123-120 win over the Grizzlies on March 7, Garland had 21 points and six assists. Garland is averaging 17.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.