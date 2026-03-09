FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers

Darius Garland

Los Angeles Clippers • #10 PG

Darius Garland And Clippers Play Knicks On March 9

Darius Garland and the Los Angeles Clippers play the New York Knicks on Monday, March 9. Garland's points prop was 15.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 123-120 win over the Grizzlies on March 7, Garland had 21 points and six assists. Garland is averaging 17.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Darius Garland

