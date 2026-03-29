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Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers

Darius Garland

Los Angeles Clippers • #10 PG

Darius Garland And Clippers Face Bucks On March 29

Darius Garland and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, March 29. Garland's points prop was 19.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 114-113 win over the Pacers on March 27, Garland tallied 30 points and five assists. Garland is averaging 19.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.7 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Darius Garland

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