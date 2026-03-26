Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Play Pelicans On March 26

Jenkins put up 19 points and 10 assists in his most recent game, a 130-129 loss to the Hawks on March 25. Jenkins is averaging 8.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are allowing 119.2 points per contest, which ranks 24th in the league.

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