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Daniss Jenkins
Detroit Pistons

Daniss Jenkins

Detroit Pistons • #24 PG

Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Play Pelicans On March 26

Daniss Jenkins and the Detroit Pistons play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, March 26. Jenkins' points prop was 17.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Jenkins put up 19 points and 10 assists in his most recent game, a 130-129 loss to the Hawks on March 25. Jenkins is averaging 8.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are allowing 119.2 points per contest, which ranks 24th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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