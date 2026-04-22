Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Play Magic In Game 2

In his most recent action, a 112-101 loss to the Magic on April 19, Jenkins totaled six points. Jenkins averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic rank 13th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.1 points per game.

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