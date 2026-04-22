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Daniss Jenkins
Detroit Pistons

Daniss Jenkins

Detroit Pistons • #24 PG

Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Play Magic In Game 2

Daniss Jenkins and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 22. Jenkins' points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 112-101 loss to the Magic on April 19, Jenkins totaled six points. Jenkins averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic rank 13th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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