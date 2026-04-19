Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Play Magic In Game 1
Daniss Jenkins and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Jenkins' points prop was 6.5 as of Sunday evening.
What It Means
In his last game on April 12, Jenkins put up two points and four assists in a 133-121 win over the Pacers. Jenkins averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 115.1 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.