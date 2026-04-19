Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Play Magic In Game 1

In his last game on April 12, Jenkins put up two points and four assists in a 133-121 win over the Pacers. Jenkins averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 115.1 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

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