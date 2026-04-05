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Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks

Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks • #21 PF

Daniel Gafford And Mavericks Square Off Against Lakers On April 5

Daniel Gafford and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, April 5. Gafford's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 138-127 loss to the Magic on April 3, Gafford totaled seven points, two steals and two blocks. Gafford is averaging 9.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 12th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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