Daniel Gafford And Mavericks Square Off Against Lakers On April 5

In his most recent appearance, a 138-127 loss to the Magic on April 3, Gafford totaled seven points, two steals and two blocks. Gafford is averaging 9.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 12th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115 points per game.

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