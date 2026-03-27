Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Take On Trail Blazers On March 27

Last time out on March 25, Flagg put up 26 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 142-135 loss to the Nuggets. Flagg is tops on his team in points per game (20.4), and averages 6.6 boards and 4.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Trail Blazers rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.