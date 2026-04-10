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Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks • #32 SF

Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Face Spurs On April 10

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks play the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, April 10. Flagg's points prop was 25.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on April 8, Flagg recorded 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in a 112-107 loss to the Suns. Flagg leads his team in both points (21.0 per game) and boards (6.7), and averages 4.6 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Spurs rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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