Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Face Spurs On April 10

In his last game on April 8, Flagg recorded 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in a 112-107 loss to the Suns. Flagg leads his team in both points (21.0 per game) and boards (6.7), and averages 4.6 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Spurs rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.2 points per contest.

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