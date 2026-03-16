Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Play Pelicans On March 16

In his last game on March 15, Flagg posted 27 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks in a 130-120 win over the Cavaliers. Flagg is tops on his team in both points (20.2 per game) and assists (4.4), and averages 6.6 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are surrendering 119.8 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league.

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