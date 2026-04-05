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Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks • #32 SF

Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Square Off Against Lakers On April 5

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, April 5. Flagg's points prop was 24.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 3, Flagg posted 51 points, six rebounds and three steals in a 138-127 loss to the Magic. Flagg paces his squad in points per contest (20.8), and averages 6.6 boards and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 115 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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