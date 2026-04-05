Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Square Off Against Lakers On April 5

Last time out on April 3, Flagg posted 51 points, six rebounds and three steals in a 138-127 loss to the Magic. Flagg paces his squad in points per contest (20.8), and averages 6.6 boards and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 115 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

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