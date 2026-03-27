Collin Sexton And Bulls Take On Thunder On March 27

Sexton totaled 16 points and four assists in his last appearance, a 157-137 loss to the 76ers on March 25. Sexton is averaging 14.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.6 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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