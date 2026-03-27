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Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls

Collin Sexton

Chicago Bulls • #2 PG

Collin Sexton And Bulls Take On Thunder On March 27

Collin Sexton and the Chicago Bulls play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, March 27. Sexton's points prop was 13.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Sexton totaled 16 points and four assists in his last appearance, a 157-137 loss to the 76ers on March 25. Sexton is averaging 14.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.6 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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