Collin Murray-Boyles And Raptors Play Cavaliers In Game 3

Murray-Boyles had 17 points and seven rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 115-105 loss to the Cavaliers on April 20. Murray-Boyles averaged 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per contest.

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