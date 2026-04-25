Collin Gillespie And Suns Play Thunder In Game 3
Collin Gillespie and the Phoenix Suns play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Gillespie's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 120-107 loss to the Thunder on April 22, Gillespie put up seven points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Gillespie averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.9 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.