FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns

Collin Gillespie

Phoenix Suns • #12 PG

Collin Gillespie And Suns Play Thunder In Game 3

Collin Gillespie and the Phoenix Suns play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Gillespie's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 120-107 loss to the Thunder on April 22, Gillespie put up seven points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Gillespie averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Collin Gillespie

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Phoenix SunsRecent Phoenix Suns Player News

View All Phoenix Suns Player News