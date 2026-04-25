Collin Gillespie And Suns Play Thunder In Game 3

In his most recent game, a 120-107 loss to the Thunder on April 22, Gillespie put up seven points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Gillespie averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.9 points per game.

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