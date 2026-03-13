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Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns

Collin Gillespie

Phoenix Suns • #12 PG

Collin Gillespie And Suns Square Off Against Raptors On March 13

Collin Gillespie and the Phoenix Suns play the Toronto Raptors on Friday, March 13. Gillespie's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 12, Gillespie put up four points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 123-108 win over the Pacers. Gillespie is averaging 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank seventh in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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