Collin Gillespie And Suns Square Off Against Raptors On March 13

Last time out on March 12, Gillespie put up four points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 123-108 win over the Pacers. Gillespie is averaging 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank seventh in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.