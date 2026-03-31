Collin Gillespie And Suns Square Off Against Magic On March 31

Gillespie tallied 11 points and 10 assists in his most recent action, a 131-105 win over the Grizzlies on March 30. Gillespie is averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.1 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

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