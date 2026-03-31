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Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns

Collin Gillespie

Phoenix Suns • #12 PG

Collin Gillespie And Suns Square Off Against Magic On March 31

Collin Gillespie and the Phoenix Suns play the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, March 31. Gillespie's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gillespie tallied 11 points and 10 assists in his most recent action, a 131-105 win over the Grizzlies on March 30. Gillespie is averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.1 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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