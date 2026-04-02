Collin Gillespie And Suns Take On Hornets On April 2

Last time out on March 31, Gillespie recorded 11 points and two steals in a 115-111 loss to the Magic. Gillespie is averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets are giving up 111.4 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.