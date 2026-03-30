Collin Gillespie And Suns Face Grizzlies On March 30

In his most recent action, a 134-109 win over the Jazz on March 28, Gillespie totaled seven assists. Gillespie is averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 119.2 points per contest.

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