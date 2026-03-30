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Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns

Collin Gillespie

Phoenix Suns • #12 PG

Collin Gillespie And Suns Face Grizzlies On March 30

Collin Gillespie and the Phoenix Suns play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 30. Gillespie's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 134-109 win over the Jazz on March 28, Gillespie totaled seven assists. Gillespie is averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 119.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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