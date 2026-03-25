Cody Williams And Jazz Face Wizards On March 25

In his last action, a 126-116 loss to the 76ers on March 21, Williams totaled 15 points. Williams is averaging 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 124.1 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

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