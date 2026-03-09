FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Cody Williams
Utah Jazz

Cody Williams

Utah Jazz • #5 SG

Cody Williams And Jazz Square Off Against Warriors On March 9

Cody Williams and the Utah Jazz play the Golden State Warriors on Monday, March 9. Williams' points prop was 7.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Williams totaled 13 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in his last action, a 113-99 loss to the Bucks on March 7. Williams is averaging 6.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 113.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Cody Williams

