Cody Williams And Jazz Square Off Against Thunder On April 5

Williams totaled 27 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in his most recent game, a 140-106 loss to the Rockets on April 3. Williams is averaging 8.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 107.5 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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