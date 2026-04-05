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Cody Williams
Utah Jazz

Cody Williams

Utah Jazz • #5 SG

Cody Williams And Jazz Square Off Against Thunder On April 5

Cody Williams and the Utah Jazz play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, April 5. Williams' points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Williams totaled 27 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in his most recent game, a 140-106 loss to the Rockets on April 3. Williams is averaging 8.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 107.5 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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