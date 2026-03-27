Cody Williams And Jazz Square Off Against Nuggets On March 27

In his last game on March 25, Williams posted 24 points and two steals in a 133-110 loss to the Wizards. Williams is averaging 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.7 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

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