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Cody Williams
Utah Jazz

Cody Williams

Utah Jazz • #5 SG

Cody Williams And Jazz Square Off Against Nuggets On March 27

Cody Williams and the Utah Jazz play the Denver Nuggets on Friday, March 27. Williams' points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 25, Williams posted 24 points and two steals in a 133-110 loss to the Wizards. Williams is averaging 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.7 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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