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Cody Williams
Utah Jazz

Cody Williams

Utah Jazz • #5 SG

Cody Williams And Jazz Play Cavaliers On March 30

Cody Williams and the Utah Jazz play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, March 30. Williams' points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Williams totaled in his last appearance, a 134-109 loss to the Suns on March 28. Williams is averaging 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 115.2 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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