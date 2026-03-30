Cody Williams And Jazz Play Cavaliers On March 30

Williams totaled in his last appearance, a 134-109 loss to the Suns on March 28. Williams is averaging 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 115.2 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

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