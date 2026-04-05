Coby White And Hornets Square Off Against Timberwolves On April 5

In his most recent game, a 129-108 win over the Pacers on April 3, White had 11 points and four assists. White is averaging 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are conceding 114.1 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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