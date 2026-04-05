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Coby White
Charlotte Hornets

Coby White

Charlotte Hornets • #3 PG

Coby White And Hornets Square Off Against Timberwolves On April 5

Coby White and the Charlotte Hornets play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, April 5. White's points prop was 14.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 129-108 win over the Pacers on April 3, White had 11 points and four assists. White is averaging 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are conceding 114.1 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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