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Coby White
Charlotte Hornets

Coby White

Charlotte Hornets • #3 PG

Coby White And Hornets Take On Nets On March 31

Coby White and the Charlotte Hornets play the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, March 31. White's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

White put up 11 points in his last appearance, a 114-99 loss to the Celtics on March 29. White is averaging 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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