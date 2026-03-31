Coby White And Hornets Take On Nets On March 31

White put up 11 points in his last appearance, a 114-99 loss to the Celtics on March 29. White is averaging 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.4 points per game.

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