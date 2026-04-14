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Coby White
Charlotte Hornets

Coby White

Charlotte Hornets • #3 PG

Coby White And Hornets Play Heat In Play-In Game

Coby White and the Charlotte Hornets play the Miami Heat in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. White's points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 12, White posted 19 points in a 110-96 win over the Knicks. White averaged 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Heat are giving up 118.5 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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