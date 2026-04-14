Coby White And Hornets Play Heat In Play-In Game

In his last game on April 12, White posted 19 points in a 110-96 win over the Knicks. White averaged 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Heat are giving up 118.5 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the league.

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