Coby White And Hornets Play Celtics On March 29

White had 16 points in his last appearance, a 118-114 loss to the 76ers on March 28. White is averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are surrendering 106.9 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA.

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