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Coby White
Charlotte Hornets

Coby White

Charlotte Hornets • #3 PG

Coby White And Hornets Play Celtics On March 29

Coby White and the Charlotte Hornets play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, March 29. White's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

White had 16 points in his last appearance, a 118-114 loss to the 76ers on March 28. White is averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are surrendering 106.9 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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