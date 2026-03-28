Coby White And Hornets Face 76ers On March 28

White totaled 17 points in his most recent game, a 114-103 win over the Knicks on March 26. White is averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 17th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.5 points per contest.

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