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Coby White
Charlotte Hornets

Coby White

Charlotte Hornets • #3 PG

Coby White And Hornets Face 76ers On March 28

Coby White and the Charlotte Hornets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 28. White's points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

White totaled 17 points in his most recent game, a 114-103 win over the Knicks on March 26. White is averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 17th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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