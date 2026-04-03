CJ McCollum And Hawks Play Nets On April 3

McCollum tallied nine points and three steals in his most recent action, a 130-101 win over the Magic on April 1. McCollum is averaging 18.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.5 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

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