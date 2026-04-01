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C.J. McCollum
Atlanta Hawks

C.J. McCollum

Atlanta Hawks • #3 G

CJ McCollum And Hawks Square Off Against Magic On April 1

CJ McCollum and the Atlanta Hawks play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, April 1. McCollum's points prop was 18.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

McCollum put up 14 points, six assists and two blocks in his last appearance, a 112-102 win over the Celtics on March 30. McCollum is averaging 18.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.1 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. McCollum

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