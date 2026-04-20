CJ McCollum And Hawks Take On Knicks In Game 2

McCollum totaled 26 points in his most recent action, a 113-102 loss to the Knicks on April 18. McCollum averaged 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are conceding 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.