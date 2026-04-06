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C.J. McCollum
Atlanta Hawks

C.J. McCollum

Atlanta Hawks • #3 G

CJ McCollum And Hawks Face Knicks On April 6

CJ McCollum and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks on Monday, April 6. McCollum's points prop was 17.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 141-107 win over the Nets on April 3, McCollum put up 25 points and seven assists. McCollum is averaging 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.4 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. McCollum

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