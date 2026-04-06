CJ McCollum And Hawks Face Knicks On April 6

In his most recent appearance, a 141-107 win over the Nets on April 3, McCollum put up 25 points and seven assists. McCollum is averaging 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.4 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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