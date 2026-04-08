CJ McCollum And Hawks Square Off Against Cavaliers On April 8

McCollum totaled 17 points, six assists, two steals and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 108-105 loss to the Knicks on April 6. McCollum is averaging 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.3 points per contest.

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