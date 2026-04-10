CJ McCollum And Hawks Face Cavaliers On April 10

McCollum totaled 12 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks in his most recent action, a 122-116 loss to the Cavaliers on April 8. McCollum is averaging 18.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.3 points per game.

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