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C.J. McCollum
Atlanta Hawks

C.J. McCollum

Atlanta Hawks • #3 G

CJ McCollum And Hawks Face Cavaliers On April 10

CJ McCollum and the Atlanta Hawks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, April 10. McCollum's points prop was 18.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

McCollum totaled 12 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks in his most recent action, a 122-116 loss to the Cavaliers on April 8. McCollum is averaging 18.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. McCollum

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