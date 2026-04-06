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Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun

Denver Nuggets SG

Christian Braun And Nuggets Play Trail Blazers On April 6

Christian Braun and the Denver Nuggets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, April 6. Braun's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Braun tallied 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists in his last game, a 136-134 win over the Spurs on April 4. Braun is averaging 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.9 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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