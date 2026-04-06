Christian Braun And Nuggets Play Trail Blazers On April 6

Braun tallied 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists in his last game, a 136-134 win over the Spurs on April 4. Braun is averaging 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.9 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

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