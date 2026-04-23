Christian Braun And Nuggets Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 3

In his most recent appearance, a 119-114 loss to the Timberwolves on April 20, Braun tallied 16 points, five assists and two steals. Braun averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.