Christian Braun And Nuggets Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 3
Christian Braun and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 23. Braun's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 119-114 loss to the Timberwolves on April 20, Braun tallied 16 points, five assists and two steals. Braun averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.