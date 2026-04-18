Christian Braun And Nuggets Play Timberwolves In Game 1
Christian Braun and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Braun's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Braun put up 14 points in his last appearance, a 136-119 win over the Grizzlies on April 8. Braun averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves are allowing 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.