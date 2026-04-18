Christian Braun And Nuggets Play Timberwolves In Game 1

Braun put up 14 points in his last appearance, a 136-119 win over the Grizzlies on April 8. Braun averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

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