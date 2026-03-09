FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun

Denver Nuggets SG

Christian Braun And Nuggets Take On Thunder On March 9

Christian Braun and the Denver Nuggets play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, March 9. Braun's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 142-103 loss to the Knicks on March 6, Braun totaled seven points and five assists. Braun is averaging 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Braun

