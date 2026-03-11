Christian Braun And Nuggets Square Off Against Rockets On March 11
Christian Braun and the Denver Nuggets play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, March 11. Braun's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
In his last game, a 129-126 loss to the Thunder on March 9, Braun put up four points, nine rebounds and two steals. Braun is averaging 10.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Rockets are surrendering 109.7 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.