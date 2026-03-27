Christian Braun And Nuggets Play Jazz On March 27

Last time out on March 25, Braun put up 11 points and four assists in a 142-135 win over the Mavericks. Braun is averaging 11.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 125.2 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.